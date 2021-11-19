New polls show Donald Trump trouncing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2024.

According to a new poll, former President Donald Trump has a significant advantage over President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

According to a new poll performed by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, 44% of respondents indicated they would vote for Trump if he ran for president in 2024, while 39% said they would vote for Biden. According to the poll, 7% of respondents said they would vote for a third-party candidate, while 7% said they were undecided.

The poll also questioned respondents who they would vote for in a presidential contest between Trump and Harris in 2024. According to the study, 45% of respondents indicated they would vote for Trump, while 36% said they would vote for Harris. According to the poll, 8% of respondents stated they would vote for a third-party candidate.

The poll’s findings come at a time when Biden’s handling of the president has garnered dismal approval ratings. According to a Quinnipiac University poll issued on Thursday, 36% of Americans favor of his handling of the president, while 53% disapprove. The 53% who disapprove of Biden’s presidency was the lowest number ever recorded in a Quinnipiac poll during his presidency.

According to the Quinnipiac survey, 50 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of COVID-19, while 45 percent favor.

While the most recent survey from Redfield & Wilton Strategies revealed Trump to be ahead of both Biden and Harris, the firm’s earlier polls produced slightly different outcomes.

When respondents were asked who they would vote for if both Trump and Biden ran for president in 2024, a survey released on November 4 found that they were deadlocked with 42 percent.

Another survey issued on October 21 by Redfield & Wilton Strategies revealed Biden with a small lead over Trump. If both Biden and Trump ran for president in 2024, 42 percent said they would vote for Biden, while 40 percent said they would vote for Trump.

While Biden has previously stated that he intends to run for reelection in 2024, Harris recently stated that the two have “absolutely not” discussed running together in the next election cycle.

