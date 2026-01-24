New Police Stations and Posts Gazetted in Effort to Enhance Security

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has announced a significant overhaul of security infrastructure in six counties, with the formal gazettement of a new police station and five additional posts. This strategic move is aimed at addressing the growing security challenges in urbanizing areas across Kiambu, Kisumu, Migori, Wajir, Kajiado, and Meru counties. The changes were officially documented in a Gazette Notice on January 23, 2026, reflecting the government’s effort to strengthen law enforcement response capabilities.

Expanding Police Presence

The new measures come as a response to rising population densities in towns that have outpaced the capacity of local police to address criminal activity. Among the key developments is the elevation of Kamuguga in Kiambu to a fully functional police station, designed to address increasing crime along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway corridor.

Additionally, four other posts are being established to improve security in rapidly expanding areas. Otonglo in Kisumu West will address the growing challenges posed by peri-urban growth around Kisumu City. The Mabera post in Kuria West aims to enhance border security in Migori, while the addition of the Lagbogol post in Wajir West is a critical step in reinforcing security along the volatile northern frontier. Two more posts, at Gataka in Kajiado North and Thuura in Imenti East, will focus on tackling residential burglaries and local disputes.

Facing Real Challenges Ahead

Despite the strategic advantages of these new facilities, security analysts caution that infrastructure alone will not solve the issues facing local law enforcement. “A building is not a police service,” one expert noted. “These stations require operational resources, including vehicles, fuel, and officers motivated to serve the community effectively.” This statement highlights the ongoing challenges beyond the establishment of new stations.

For residents in areas like Kamuguga and Gataka, the announcement brings hope for quicker police responses and a more visible deterrent to crime. However, the real measure of success will be the level of service these stations can provide once fully operational.