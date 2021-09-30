New police powers in areas where big groups of young people congregate.

New powers have been given to police to disperse anyone suspected of engaging in antisocial behavior.

The dispersal zone in Huyton began at 3 p.m. yesterday and will end at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The dispersion zone was established, according to Merseyside Police, in response to ongoing concerns of disruptive behavior in the area.

A 50-year-old guy was found gravely injured in his home as a woman was ‘assisting police with their investigations.’

The Dispersal Zone extends from Archway Road to Tarbock Road, Tarbock Road to St John’s Road, St John’s Road to Huyton Hey Road, Huyton Hey Road to Victoria Road, and Victoria Road to Archway Road across the open land separating Victoria Road from Huyton Lane.

The order is based on Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2014, which allows police officers and police community support traffic officers to instruct people who they believe are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior.

Officers have the authority under the legislation to order members of the public to leave the designated area and not return for up to 48 hours.

They’ve also been given further authority to seize any object used in the commission of antisocial behavior.

If someone has been instructed to leave an area by an official and subsequently returns, they have committed an offense for which they may be arrested.

“We have implemented this dispersal zone as an extra precaution in reaction to a recent surge in crime and anti-social behavior by a big group of youths in the area,” stated Community Inspector Peter Rexwinkel.

“This type of behavior will not be accepted, and additional officers will be stationed in Huyton to disperse any groups responsible for such occurrences and to reassure the vast majority of law-abiding residents.

“Such actions aren’t meant to annoy people going about their regular lives or to prohibit people from meeting up with pals. It’s simply a matter of taking steps to prevent anti-social behavior and ensure that everyone feels safe where they reside.

“Rest assured, if you have any information concerning anti-social behavior in your neighborhood, you can contact us and we will investigate.”

“If you see or experience any antisocial behavior in the next 48 hours.”

“The summary comes to an end.”