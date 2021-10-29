New police powers are being used in a high-crime area ahead of Halloween.

To help combat antisocial behavior over the weekend, a large dispersal zone has been set up in areas of Garston.

Merseyside Police officers will be able to direct anyone who they believe are causing or are likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior out of the zone under the terms of the zone.

In previous years, the location had been a “hot point” for antisocial behavior, according to a councillor.

The dispersal zone was announced on Merseyside Police’s South Liverpool Twitter account. They explained: “Under Section 34 of the Crime and Disorder Act 2014, a dispersal zone has been established.

“This zone will operate in the Garston region from 14:00 hours on Saturday, October 30th, 2021 until 13:59 hours on Monday, November 1st, 2021. To combat ASB, this will run over Mischief Night and Halloween.” The order covers a large region of Garston, which officers have outlined on a map.

Officers have the authority under the legislation to order members of the public to leave the designated area and not return for up to 48 hours.

They’ve also been given further authority to seize any object used in the commission of antisocial behavior.

If someone has been instructed to leave an area by an official and subsequently returns, they have committed an offense for which they may be arrested.

Councillor Sam Gorst said he was coordinating with Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire, and the Council’s Safer Stronger Communities teams to ensure a “effective response.”

The Labour councillor added in a statement: “For the important nights, more employees will be on patrol, and Operation Bangor, a Force Operation, will be in effect.

“We’ve been working with the police to evaluate anti-social behavior hot spots from prior years, and we’ve determined that a dispersal zone would be set up around Garston Park on the important evenings of October 30th and 31st, as well as November 5, 2021.

"This was calculated using data from 2020/2019, and I am optimistic that the ASB will be manageable. Merseyside Police officers have been visiting schools this year to raise awareness about the dangers."