New plans for a historic tavern have sparked fears that it may be “butchered.”

Residents are concerned that plans to remodel a historic Liverpool bar will ‘butcher’ the site.

In August, Liverpool City Council approved a planning application to transform the historic Glasshouse bar in the Old Swan neighborhood of the city into two retail units and five flats.

Optimum Group, a Liverpool-based food and beverage consultant that operates 25 Costa Coffee outlets in Merseyside and the North West of England, submitted the proposal.

: A teen predator took advantage of his mother’s flaws to rape and abuse her defenseless children.

The proposals for the 424 square meter site on Mill Lane include transforming the pub’s roof area into five flats on the first and second floors, according to planning records.

“Social, Affordable, or Intermediate Rent” is how the proposed lodging is described.

Residents have had conflicting views to the proposal, which is currently in the consultation stage.

“What a waste of a historic bar,” resident Brian Connor wrote on social media.

He told The Washington Newsday that “It would be a crying shame if [the bar]was murdered like so many other structures in the vicinity.” “It’s very terrible to see another old structure being altered,” one local said. “Very sad,” said another. Another fantastic tavern is still open… I had a terrific time and made some amazing memories in the Glasshouse, as did many others.” “I was never out of there in the 1970s,” one person reminisced fondly of his or her time at the tavern. In the parlor of the tavern, there was a large open fire.” “This was my father’s favorite location, I’ve even got a picture of where he used to sit inside when he died away in May last year, great memories going for a game of pool,” one person remarked. Others have praised the idea of repurposing the currently unoccupied space.

“I’m glad it’s being put to some use and not being left to rust,” one individual said.

“Better than standing vacant and rotting,” another agreed.

“I don’t have any strong thoughts on what it should be utilized for as long as it’s brought back into service in some manner,” resident Geoff Bell told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s unlikely it’ll ever be a pub again.”

“There,” he continued, describing the pub’s history.

“The summary comes to an end.”