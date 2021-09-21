New photographs of the 14-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since she first appeared on Snapchat have been released.

Jodie Pook, who went missing from her Wakefield home on September 15, was last spotted on Snapchat maps about a week ago.

The 14-year-old, who is originally from Widnes, moved to Wakefield a few months ago, but she still has relatives and friends in Widnes, as well as ties to the Liverpool region.

Jodie was last seen at 7.45 p.m. on Wednesday. She was dressed in a black pullover and black knee-length leggings with her hair curled at the time.

Jodie’s hair is shown curled and straight in the new photos.

Carla Jade, 29, said her disappearance is “out of character” and that no definite sightings have been reported so far.

“We’re growing really concerned about Jodie’s welfare now,” Carla stated, desperate for information on her location or for Jodie to contact her. She’s only 14, and it’s been a long time since the 15th of September.”

Jodie is characterized as having a thin body and standing around 5ft 4ins tall.

Carla addressed Jodie with a sincere plea, saying, “Jodie, if you can see this, it’s Carla, your older sister.” You’re not in any danger.

“I’ll always be available if you need to reach out at any moment; you can reach out to me or any of the others at any time.

“All we want to know is that you’re safe, and that you give our newborn sister a big hug. Everyone adores you.

“We’re all quite anxious right now, so please get in touch if you see this.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Wakefield police on 101 or visit the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log number is 1807, dated September 15th.