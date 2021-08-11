New parking charges on the Wirral have been dubbed the ‘death knell’ for small companies.

The ‘death knell’ for small businesses has been termed new parking charges on the Wirral.

The controversial decision by Wirral Council to levy additional car parking charges has infuriated people.

Last night, the Decision Review Committee decided 7 to 4 to implement new levies and a new standard rate across the borough.

Five Labour councillors, one Green councillor, and Chris Carubia, a Liberal Democrat, voted yes, while four Conservative councillors voted no.

Mum believes she got food poisoning from a restaurant, and she’s been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Off-street parking fees will be enforced in Bromborough, Bebington, Irby, Hoylake, and New Brighton as a result of this.

Parking along the coast, which is currently free, will be subject to fines in the near future. New Brighton and Hoylake, as well as Leasowe and West Kirby, are among the locations covered.

Such charges could take up to nine months to implement due to a consultation process that must be completed before fees are collected.

However, parking rates at council-run car parks will be charged at a normal rate of £1 per hour for the first four hours, with a maximum price of £5 for a full day of parking within a few weeks of yesterday night’s decision.

The election result enraged a large number of people.

“They have just sounded the death knell for many small businesses,” one person wrote on the Crimewatch Wirral Facebook page. “If it’s a pound an hour like in many places, spending a day in somewhere like New Brighton is going to cost a small fortune when you are looking to keep your kids occupied in school holidays,” another wrote.

“Parking meters have already been installed at locations such as Arrowe Park, Royden Park, and a few others.

“Why don’t they cut back on their exorbitant salaries and the money they waste on vanity projects if they need to save money?”

Some of the group members agreed. One user said, “It’s disgusting to charge people to park at coastal car parks; how else are you supposed to get to the beach for a day out?”

Another member of the organization stated, “It will kill retailers and move people to shopping parks.”

Wirral Gossip Original, another Facebook page, had expressed worries about Wirral Council’s ability to generate cash. “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”