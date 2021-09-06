New Orleans issues a flood warning as the city recovers from Hurricane Ida, which left about 500K people without power.

Another flood warning has been issued for New Orleans, which is still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

According to NOLA Ready, a flash flood watch is in force until 9 p.m. Monday. Storm-related debris could clog drains, according to the city’s emergency preparedness program, which asked citizens to keep “weather alert.”

Slow-moving thunderstorms are expected to dump more than 2 inches of rain per hour in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency’s New Orleans office tweeted, “Heavy rainfall possible moving into the afternoon and evening hours within of thunderstorm development.” “Rainfall rates inside storms might be 2+ inches per hour. Keep an eye on the weather today, especially if you’re working or cleaning outside. “Be careful!”

Ida, a Category 4 hurricane that hit Louisiana last week, is still wreaking havoc in New Orleans. The storm blew at 150 mph and dumped a ton of rain, causing extensive damage and floods.

According to PowerOutage.Us, an online project that collects live power outage data from utilities around the country, more than 489,000 people were still without power as of Monday afternoon.

The head of Entergy Louisiana cautioned over the weekend that full restoration of power might take until the end of the month. “The magnitude of devastation makes it difficult, if not impossible, to get in and completely examine some areas,” said Phillip May, President and CEO of Entergy.

On Sunday, city officials issued an update on recovery operations, stating that transportation aid to state-run shelters was still available for those who wanted to temporarily leave the affected region.

In addition, the New Orleans Health Department has continued to conduct health checks at several senior residential complexes in the city. Eight facilities that were considered unsafe for continued occupancy have been evacuated by the department.

Those who evacuated New Orleans before Hurricane Ida were instructed not to return last week. However, once power was restored on Sunday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell encouraged evacuees to begin returning home.

According to the Louisiana Health Department, Hurricane Ida killed at least ten people. On Friday, the tenth victim was identified as a 59-year-old man who was poisoned by carbon monoxide from a generator at his home.

Four nursing home residents were among the victims, who were evacuated to a warehouse during the hurricane and later. This is a condensed version of the information.