New Orleans and the Gulf Coast are bracing for Hurricane Ida to make landfall.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued hurricane watches for seven Gulf Coast states this weekend, as Tropical Storm Ida is projected to strengthen as it approaches the United States.

At 11:00 p.m., an advisory was issued. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued hurricane watches for sections of multiple states on Thursday, including New Orleans, Louisiana, and the Mississippi-Alabama border.

A hurricane watch is issued by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) when hurricane conditions are expected within 48 hours of the announcement, i.e. wind speeds of more than 74 mph.

A tropical storm watch has also been issued for sections of Alabama and Florida, which is issued when tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours somewhere in the forecast region.

The National Hurricane Center announced on Thursday evening that Tropical Storm Ida was stationed 65 miles west of Grand Cayman Island in the Caribbean Sea, with wind gusts of up to 40 mph, but that it is likely to “rapidly intensify” before reaching the US coast on Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center predicted that by the time the storm makes landfall in Louisiana and Mississippi on Sunday morning, it will be “at or near major hurricane intensity,” which the agency defines as any Category 3 hurricane with winds of 111 to 129 mph that is expected to cause “devastating damage.”

On Sunday and Monday, the storm is anticipated to dump 8 to 12 inches of rain on areas of the Gulf Coast, after dropping 6 to 10 inches in Jamaica and 8 to 12 inches in the Cayman Islands and Western Cuba on Friday and Saturday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in New Orleans warned that Ida might have “severe consequences,” and asked Gulf Coast people to prepare a “hurricane strategy.”

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced a state of emergency in reaction to the NHC and NWS advisories, allowing “the utilization of state resources to aid in storm response efforts.”

