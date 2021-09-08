New Mu variant instances are on the rise in the United Kingdom, with Wales reporting the first incidence.

In the UK, more than 50 cases of a novel coronavirus strain have been discovered, with Wales being the most recently impacted.

The Mu variant, also known as B.1.621, was designated as a ‘variant of interest’ by the World Health Organization (WHO) last week.

The variation was first discovered in Columbia in January 2021, and it has since spread across North America and Europe.

On a journey to Liverpool, a nervous new mother was blown away by easyJet’s thoughtful gesture.

On Wednesday, Public Health Wales announced the discovery of a Mu variant case, with a total of 53 cases recorded across the UK.

“One case of the Mu (B.1.621) type of coronavirus has so far been found in Wales,” a representative for Public Health Wales told WalesOnline. Every Thursday, the number of variant cases in Wales is recorded on our surveillance dashboard.

“Due to the possibility of small number identification, we are not currently sharing any precise information to protect individual identities.

“In Wales, the Delta type is still the most common. Take advantage of the vaccine offer, maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, and cover your face if necessary to protect yourself and others. Self-isolate and obtain a test if symptoms appear.”

The virus differs genetically from previous known strains and is infecting people in several nations.

It hasn’t yet been designated as a “variant of concern,” which is a variety that has been proved to be more harmful to the general public.

“Although the global prevalence of the Mu variation among sequenced cases has dropped to below 0.1 percent, the prevalence in Colombia (39%) and Ecuador (13%) has steadily increased,” according to the WHO.

“Since the Mu variety was initially identified in Colombia in January 2021, there have been a few sporadic reports of infections, as well as some larger outbreaks, from various South American and European countries.

“Changes in the Mu variation’s epidemiology in South America, especially with the co-circulation of the Delta variant, will be monitored.”

Mu, on the other hand, is described by the WHO as a “constellation of mutations that signal possible features of immunological escape,” suggesting that immunizations may not be as effective against it.