New Mexico’s projected state surplus is $1.6 billion, thanks to record-breaking oil production.

According to the Associated Press, New Mexico reported Friday a forecast $1.6 billion surplus in the state’s general budget for the next fiscal year, fuelled mostly by record levels of oil and natural gas production.

This year, the state surpassed North Dakota as the country’s second-largest oil producer, with a predicted income of $1.44 billion from the oil and gas business alone. The only state that produces more is Texas.

The estimate is $200 million higher than one made in August, and it comes as state legislators prepare to begin deliberations in January about how to spend the general fund in the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2022.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, has proposed a 7% wage hike for public school personnel, as well as higher pay for teachers at all levels of their employment. She also put out a $100 million proposal to encourage state and local police forces to hire more officers.

However, experts from across the state’s government expressed concern about the extent to which current financial estimates are predicated on global oil prices, which could be influenced by the surge in Delta variant COVID cases and the new finding of the Omicron variation.

Other state authorities have stated that while some sectors of the economy are growing, the success is not necessarily shared by the people of the state.

“We still have a significant portion of our people in financial distress,” Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke stated. “We see how great the stock market is doing…. I simply want to make sure we don’t forget that those advantages haven’t reached every area of the economy.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Because of record-breaking oil production in New Mexico’s share of the prolific Permian Basin oil and gas formation, the petroleum sector accounts for the majority of the new money.

New Mexico’s natural gas production has also increased.

According to Clarke, New Mexico’s economy has recovered around two-thirds of the employment lost when the pandemic began in 2020.

With the end of federal stimulus money, many state citizens’ income has decreased.

The state of New Mexico has spent more than $600 million in federal pandemic funds.