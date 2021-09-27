New Look teases a ‘beautiful’ clothes collaboration with Anne Marie.

Whether it’s clothing, beauty, or jewelry, several firms have begun teaming with celebrities to develop new collections that will excite their followers.

New Look is the latest retailer to team up with a celebrity, announcing the launch of a new collection designed by singer Anne Marie.

The collection is part of New Look’s Autumn collaboration strategy, which includes actress and TV personality Emily Atack as one of the “five amazing women from the realms of TV, music, and beyond.”

Anne Marie’s outfits, which have been teased on New Look’s Instagram account and include adorable statement co-ords and Autumn/Winter basics, have already gone viral.

“Gorgeous!” exclaimed one New Look shopper.

“This collection is incredible!” exclaimed a second. I’m really looking forward to the release.”

“I’m very excited about this collaboration!” said a third.

Anne Marie is noted for her impeccable fashion sense and her willingness to experiment with bold, brilliant colors. When she was a coach on The Voice UK, the singer was known for wearing unusual clothes that drew the attention of fans.

The cooperation was announced on Anne Marie’s Instagram account. “I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I designed my own collection with New Look,” she remarked. It’s been an incredible experience designing garments, and I can’t wait to see you in them!”