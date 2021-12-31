New Look customers were taken aback by the ‘beautiful’ £42 check maxi coat.

Customers at New Look were taken aback after seeing one of the retailer’s new coats online.

The high-street favourite, which has a flagship store in Liverpool ONE, is well-known among fashionistas for its wide selection of on-trend clothing, accessories, and other items.

New Look has a large social media presence, which guarantees that customers are kept up to speed on all of the latest stock and product launches.

Customers at Home Bargains rave about the £28 bedding, which “looks better than Ted Baker.”

After posting a photo of its Tall White Check Brushed Double Breasted Maxi Coat to its 2.7 million Instagram followers, the business generated a commotion.

The coat has a check print, a revere collared neckline, long sleeves, a double-breasted button front, and is maxi length. It is presently priced at £41.99 (on sale from £69.99).

Instagram

The coat was well-received, with over 12,000 likes and numerous comments.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Stunning,” one person wrote, while another said, “Gorgeous coat.”

“Such a great coat adore this style xx,” said a third.

“Oh my GOD love this,” said a fourth shopper.

“Love this coat, I received it for Xmas,” wrote a fifth, while a sixth added, “Amazing.”

“Lush,” someone else just said.

The Tall White Check Brushed Double Breasted Maxi Coat by New Look can be purchased here.