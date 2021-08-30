New Look customers laud a £30 “dream” garment as a “must have.”

After finding a new “dream” outfit online, New Look customers are eager to purchase it.

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

Shoppers frequently monitor social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion, and one of New Look’s new dresses has been noticed.

Shoppers at B&M are enamored with the shelving unit they “need” right now.

This week, New Look released one of their newest products on Instagram, and admirers are already preparing to buy it.

Lauren-Nicole (laurennicolefk) was photographed wearing the retailer’s £29.99 Curves Green Split Hem Puff Sleeve Midi Dress.

Instagram

The outfit has received positive feedback from customers, who have commended it in the comments section.

New Look’s post has already received over 2,900 likes and numerous comments from ecstatic fans eager to get their hands on the garment.

“Wow another outfit I must have,” one customer said beneath the image.

Another wrote, “Looks like my kind of dress,” and a third, “Love this.”

“Dream dress for me no?” said a fourth, tagging a buddy.

“Love this, just put to my basket,” remarked another.

The Curves Green Split Hem Puff Sleeve Midi Dress from New Look is £29.99 and can be purchased on the retailer’s website.

The dress is available for purchase online here.