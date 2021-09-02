New Look customers laud a £27 “brunch outfit” that is “lush.”

After seeing it online, New Look buyers are eager to buy a “lush” new top.

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

Shoppers frequently monitor social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion, and one of New Look’s new blouses has been noticed.

The 2021 advent calendar has been revealed by Soap & Glory.

This week, New Look released one of their newest products on Instagram, and admirers are already preparing to buy it.

The shop posted a snapshot of its £26.99 QUIZ Light Green Spot Peplum Wrap Blouse on Instagram.

Instagram

The outfit has received positive feedback from customers, who have commended it in the comments section.

New Look’s post has already received over 17,000 likes and numerous comments from admirers eager to get their hands on the peplum blouse.

“Yes!!!” one customer said beneath the post. This is fantastic!!! ” “Love the top,” commented another.

“I want this to be my Brunch outfit!!!” wrote a third.

“Oooo this green shirt is lush,” a fourth customer commented. It looks great with the light denim and sandals, but it would also look great with darker jeans and cream boots when the weather grows colder.”

“I love the color,” said a fifth.

“This looks really good,” wrote another.

The QUIZ Light Green Spot Peplum Wrap Blouse from New Look costs £26.99 and can be purchased on the retailer’s website.

The shirt can be purchased here on the internet.