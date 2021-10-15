New Look customers are swooning over the £24 fur-trimmed ‘Clueless feelings’ cardigan.

New Look is known for its adorable apparel, and their latest item, a ribbed knit fur trim cardigan, has wowed customers.

The V-neck cardigan costs £23.99 and includes long sleeves and a simple tie closure. It comes in six different colors, including green, pink, and blue, and is ideal for adding a splash of color to your ensemble.

The high-street retailer shared a photo of the cardigans with its 2.6 million Instagram followers, who were quick to comment on the warm but fashionable must-have.

Customers desire every color of Primark’s’stunning’ £6 bag.

“Actually adorable,” one customer said, tagging a buddy. So ’90s and ’00s!’ “So lovely,” said another, before adding the heart eyes emoji.

Instagram

Another shopper noted her friend and said, “giving me ignorant vibes,” referring to the 1995 film.

“Can we have these!!!” a fourth New Look enthusiast tagged her pal.

One of the cardigans has already been purchased, with one woman writing on the post, “I’ve bought the pink one.” “Wonderful” The cardigans are currently available in-store and online.