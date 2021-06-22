New Look customers are swooning over a £30 summer tiny smock dress that is described as “beautiful.”

After seeing it online, New Look customers are smitten with a “beautiful” new summer dress.

After months of closure owing to lockdown restrictions, the high street retailer returned in April, while the Liverpool store moved to Upper South John Street in May.

Many buyers have been scouring social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion now that stores have reopened.

This week, one of New Look’s newest arrivals was published on Instagram, and fans are instantly smitten.

The £29.99 Coral Broderie Frill Tiered Smock Mini Dress has been a success with customers, who have described it as “wonderful” and “lovely.”

“The twirl-worthy garment to get us into the summer mood (even without the sun),” New Look said alongside the post.

New Look’s post has already received over 3,800 likes and numerous comments from ecstatic fans eager to get their hands on the garment.

One shopper wrote beneath the image, “This is very gorgeous,” and another said, “Gorgeous.”

“It’s really cute,” said a third.

“The collar,” commented a fourth shopper, and “Love this!” said a fifth.

“OMG so beautiful,” wrote a sixth.

The Coral Broderie Frill Tiered Smock Mini Dress from New Look is £29.99 and can be found on the retailer’s website.