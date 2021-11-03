New Look customers are lining up to buy a’super comfy’ £20 jumper.

After seeing it online, New Look customers are eager to buy a "very comfy" new jumper.

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

Shoppers frequently monitor social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion, and they’ve discovered one of New Look’s latest offerings this time.

This week, New Look shared their Autumn/Winter look on Instagram, and admirers are already preparing to purchase the jumper.

The retailer posted a snapshot of its Off White Ribbed Faux Fur Zip Collar Jumper, which is now £19.49 instead of £25.99.

The sweater was a hit with customers, who applauded it in the comments section. New Look’s post received over 3,800 likes and a slew of comments from ecstatic customers eager to get their hands on the sweater.

“Love this style,” one buyer said beneath the image, while another added, “Super cosy.”

“I love this,” said a third.

“OMG the jumper I need xx,” wrote a fourth shopper.

“So cute,” commented a fifth, and “love this!!!” added another.

The Off White Ribbed Faux Fur Zip Collar Jumper from New Look is only £19.49, down from £25.99. In addition to white, it is also available in black.

New Look is available to buy online here.