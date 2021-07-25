New Look customers are lining up to buy a ‘beautiful’ £20 tiered midi dress.

New Look customers are clamoring to get their hands on a “beautiful” new midi dress.

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

Now that the sun is shining again, buyers are scouring social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion.

This week, one of New Look’s newest products was published on Instagram, and admirers are already planning to purchase it.

“Meet the tiered midi dress that everyone has their eye on this summer,” New Look tweeted, sharing a photo originally taken by Nadia (@nadiaanya__).

The £19.99 Stone Stripe Tie Strap Tiered Midi Dress from the company has been a success with customers, who have praised it in the comments.

New Look’s post has already received over 4,900 likes and numerous comments from ecstatic fans eager to get their hands on the garment.

One customer wrote beneath the image, “Ordered this dress yesterday,” while another added, “Looove.”

“Purchased this last week,” stated a third. It’s fantastic.”

“Looking so amazing,” wrote a fourth, and “Love this!” wrote a fifth.

“I LOVE THIS!” exclaimed a sixth. “This is stunning!” wrote another.

The Stone Stripe Tie Strap Tiered Midi Dress from New Look costs £19.99 and can be purchased on the retailer’s website.

The dress is available for purchase online here.