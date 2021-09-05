New Look customers are lining up to buy a £30 leopard print dress that is described as “beautiful.”

After seeing a “beautiful” new dress online, New Look consumers are eager to buy it.

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

Shoppers frequently monitor social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion, and one of New Look’s new dresses has been noticed.

This week, New Look released one of their newest products on Instagram, and admirers are already preparing to buy it.

The shop posted a picture of its £29.99 Brown Animal Print Tie Waist Midi Shirt Dress on Instagram.

The outfit has received positive feedback from customers, who have commended it in the comments section.

New Look’s post has already received over 5,600 likes and numerous comments from ecstatic fans eager to get their hands on the garment.

One shopper remarked beneath the photo, “Loooove this,” and another said, “This is such a gorgeous garment.”

“As soon as I saw you in this….. ordered!!!” wrote a third. X” I adore your style/posts!!!

“Beautiful dress,” said a fourth shopper.

“I NEED THIS,” commented a fifth, and a sixth remarked, “Already ordered this wonderful garment…

I can’t wait to put it on!”

The Brown Animal Print Tie Waist Midi Shirt Dress from New Look is £29.99 and can be found on the retailer’s website.

The dress is available for purchase online here.