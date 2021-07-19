New Look customers are lining up to buy a £26 pink midi dress described as “beautiful.”

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

Now that the sun is shining again, buyers are scouring social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion.

This week, one of New Look’s newest products was published on Instagram, and admirers are already planning to purchase it.

The £25.99 Bright Pink Satin Bow Front Midi Slip Dress from the company has been a success with customers, who have praised it in the comments.

New Look’s post has already received over 5,400 likes and numerous comments from ecstatic fans eager to get their hands on the garment.

“Love this,” one customer said beneath the post.

A third added, “Stunning…. I so want this dress,” and a fourth said, “Omg this is so cute.”

“Lovely color x,” said a fourth.

“Yes, please,” responded a fifth.

“OMG this is exactly what I need,” wrote another.

The Bright Pink Satin Bow Front Midi Slip Dress from New Look is £25.99 and also comes in black and orange.

The dress is available for purchase online here.