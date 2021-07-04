New Look customers are lining up to buy a £20 flowery short dress that they describe as “beautiful.”

After seeing it online, New Look customers have fallen head over heals in love with a “wonderful” new garment.

After months of closure owing to lockdown restrictions, the high street retailer returned in April, while the Liverpool store moved to Upper South John Street in May.

Many buyers have been scouring social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion now that stores have reopened.

This week, one of New Look’s newest products was published on Instagram, and admirers are already planning to purchase it.

The £19.99 White Ditsy Floral Tiered Wrap Mini Dress has been a success with customers, who have described it as “wonderful” and “amazing.”

New Look’s post has already received over 5,000 likes and numerous comments from ecstatic fans eager to get their hands on the garment.

One shopper wrote beneath the image, “I have this dress, honestly lovely,” while another added, “Beautiful.”

“So gorge,” wrote a third.

“Love that dress!!!” said a fourth shopper. “This attire is beautiful,” said a fifth.

“Beautiful just bought this x,” wrote a sixth.

The White Ditsy Floral Tiered Wrap Mini Dress from New Look costs £19.99 and can be purchased on the retailer’s website.