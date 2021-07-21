New Look customers are enthralled by a £15 dress that is “ideal for this summer.”

Latest Look has done it yet again, with customers praising its new “beautiful” summer dress.

The high street firm, which has a store in Liverpool ONE, uses social media to keep customers up to date on its current products.

Now that the sun is shining again, consumers have been scouring New Look’s Instagram page for goods they’d like to purchase on their next shopping trip.

This week, one of the retailer’s newest offerings was published on Instagram, and admirers are immediately “obsessed.”

The Pale Blue Ditsy Floral Tie Front Frill Mini Dress from the company, which is now on sale for £14.99 (down from £19.99), has received positive feedback from customers.

New Look’s post has already received over 7,400 likes and numerous comments from ecstatic fans eager to get their hands on the garment.

“Oh gosh this is SO cute!” one consumer said beneath the image. This is fantastic! ”.

“What a lovely dress!” exclaimed a third. “Perfect for the sunny summer days,” one person said, while another added, “Perfect for this heatwave.”

“YESSSSS GIMME,” said a fourth shopper.

“Stunning,” wrote a fifth, and “Omg, I want it for brunch,” said a sixth.

“Obsessed,” said another.

The Pale Blue Ditsy Floral Tie Front Frill Mini Dress from New Look is only £14.99 (down from £19.99).

The dress is available for purchase online here.