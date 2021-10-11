New Look customers are enamored with a £60 gingham winter coat described as “beautiful.”

New Look has revealed a photo of its latest fashionable coat, which will keep you warm this winter.

The high street store recently shared a snapshot of fashion influencer @pheebslfashion wearing the £59.99 black and white gingham coat on Instagram.

It’s ideal to wear as the days get cooler because it’s constructed of brushed cotton and is long in length.

It includes two deep side pockets, a revere collar neckline, and a double-breasted button closing with huge black buttons.

“Love a bold coat that fits with anything,” one consumer commented below the Instagram post.

“Gorgeous!” exclaimed a second.

“I absolutely love a coat that helps you seem on point,” a third added.

The warm coat has already been snatched up by several customers. “Mine’s ordered… arriving today!!!” said one person. “I have this coat, and it is really warm!” said another. The coat is part of the’Emily Atack Loves’collection, which includes several New Look pieces that the actor and TV personality enjoys.

It’ll look excellent with jeans and trainers for a fashionable daily appearance, or a dress and heeled boots for an evening outing, thanks to the color and style.

The coat is £59.99 and can be purchased in-store or online.