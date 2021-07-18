New Look customers are enamored with a £26 flowery midi dress that they “want.”

After seeing it online, New Look consumers have fallen head over heels in love with a “wonderful” new midi dress.

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

Since the weather has returned to normal, many customers have been scouring social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping excursion.

After July 19, Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, John Lewis, and others will have new face mask guidelines.

The retailer’s £25.99 Black Floral Wrap Tiered Midi Dress has been a success with customers, who have described it as “wonderful” and “lovely.”

New Look’s post has already received over 9,800 likes and numerous comments from ecstatic fans eager to get their hands on the garment.

Instagram

One customer wrote beneath the image, “So gorgeous,” and another wrote, “Gorgeous.” “Definitely my vibe,” wrote a third.

“I love this!” said a fourth shopper. “It’s lush,” said a fifth.

“I want this one x,” said a sixth.

The Black Floral Wrap Tiered Midi Dress from New Look costs £25.99 and is now available online.

The dress is available for purchase here.