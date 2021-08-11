New Look customers are clamoring to get their hands on the £30 dress of their dreams.

New Look customers are lining up to buy a “beautiful” summer garment that has been termed a “dream.”

The high-street firm, which has a location in Liverpool ONE, keeps customers up to date on the latest goods.

With the anticipation of warmer weather on the way, buyers have been scouring social media for products they’d like to find on their next shopping trip.

This week, one of New Look’s newest products was published on Instagram, and admirers are already planning to purchase it.

“If we wear yellow, we can manifest warmer weather…we hope,” New Look wrote, sharing a shot of its Yellow Gingham Shirred Square Neck Midi Dress, which was initially shared by Kate ( @katespiers ).

The bright yellow dress costs £29.99 and comes in pink, blue, and purple colors.

New Look’s Instagram post displaying the dress has already received over 2,700 likes and a slew of comments from eager admirers eager to get their hands on it.

One customer noted beneath the post, “This is wonderful!!” “A lovely dress,” commented another.

“Love the dress,” said a third shopper.

“I love and NEED this,” said a fourth.

“Looks so simple and sleek,” observed a fifth, and “I love it,” said a sixth.

The Yellow Gingham Shirred Square Neck Midi Dress from New Look is available online.

