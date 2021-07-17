New Liverpool signing Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will be given a boost.

In a perfect world, Liverpool would keep adding to their front line in some form or another this summer, yet any signings – beyond signing central defender Ibrahima Konate – will be contingent on a handful of departures.

This is due in part to the financial resources available. More than that, it’s about the limited number of squad spots available and the necessity to balance the non-British quota, with any additional incomings likely to be from abroad.

If another forward is added to the mix, Liverpool will be strengthened in the short and long term.

However, there are four important players in that area: Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota, as well as Xherdan Shaqiri, Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Harry Wilson, and Divock Origi, at least for the time being.

In the short term, Liverpool require someone who can add to their squad while also challenging their regular front three to maintain their levels for as long as they can, like Jota’s signing did last year when he was fit.

Long-term, someone to take over one of the front three’s duties, as Jota will one day on a permanent basis, is also critical, with both short- and long-term aspects to consider.

“Firmino is not a traditional number nine in the mold of Harry Kane or Robert Lewandowski,” Paul Gorst stated in a special podcast for Blood Red Club members.

“However, I believe that now is the moment to seek for someone to put a lot more pressure on Firmino and relieve Salah of some of the goal-scoring load.

“You want to exert pressure on one while relieving pressure on the other.

“Origi has done some fantastic things for Liverpool, but he did nothing last season, scoring just once in a seven-goal triumph over Lincoln in September.

“Firmino has allowed a lack of competition to creep into his game, especially last season, with him and Mane appearing to suffer the most without supporters and looking like ghosts of the players we’ve seen in the last five or six years.

