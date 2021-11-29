New laws apply to everyone visiting Aldi, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, and Lidl.

Following new limits, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Waitrose, and other supermarkets have modified their coronavirus guidelines.

Face coverings will be required in shops and on public transportation in England starting this week, according to the Prime Minister.

In a press conference called after cases of the Omicron type of coronavirus were discovered in the UK, Boris Johnson confirmed the action.

In July, the restrictions governing face masks were loosened in England.

“On facial coverings, what we’re looking at is retail and transportation, just going back to a position where you have to wear them in retail environments or on public transportation,” he remarked at Downing Street on Saturday evening.

After three instances of Omicron, all connected to southern Africa, were detected in England, ten nations were placed on the UK’s red travel list, including South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana.

Aldi has already changed its policies in reaction to the development, stating that masks will be required starting Tuesday.

According to WalesOnline, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Waitrose, Asda, Iceland, the Co-op, Morrisons, and others will update their regulations on Monday ahead of the change on Tuesday.

“We are assisting businesses in preparing for the change in facial covering requirements, but they are extremely concerned about abuse against their workers from customers who do not want to wear a face covering in a shop,” said James Lowman, chief executive of the Association of Convenience Stores.

“We will continue to encourage stores to communicate the guidelines, but we will not take action against those that fail to follow them.”

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, and Sir Patrick Vallance, England’s senior scientific adviser, spoke at the news conference, saying that the UK may need to “face up” to the possibility of further action if the Omicron type is highly transmissible.

“I think we’ll receive more information on transmissibility, and we’ll get more knowledge on the ability of vaccinations to defend against the virus,” Sir Patrick said, “but that’ll take a little while.”

“Clearly, if it’s highly transmissible and causes widespread (vaccine) evasion, that’s a serious problem we’ll have to deal with.”

