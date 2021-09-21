New Kidney Stone Trial Supported by Enlarged Prostate or BPH Treatment with Dr Allen’s Device.

Dr. Allen’s Device has been shown to benefit men with enlarged prostates, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), and chronic prostatitis, a pelvic pain-causing disorder. The success of this non-invasive treatment has prompted the start of a new clinical trial to determine the effectiveness of Dr Allen’s Device in the treatment of kidney stones.

Despite the fact that the therapy enabled by Dr. Allen’s Device is essentially natural, its efficacy has been established in two clinical studies and the data has been published in numerous scientific papers.

“Innovative Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen’s Device for the first time harness body energy to treat chronic prostatic disorders effectively,” according to the International Journal of Quality Innovation. It states that this treatment improves blood circulation in the damaged organ, hence enhancing its function and addressing the underlying cause of a health problem.

Dr Allen’s Device and Thermobalancing Therapy are both patented. It proves the treatment’s one-of-a-kindness. Dr. Allen’s Device has been licensed for safety by the Medical Regulatory Healthcare Agency in the United Kingdom since 2010.

Treatments for prostate cancer that are often used can result in significant complications.

The benefits and drawbacks of various prostate therapies should be carefully considered, as drugs and operations do not treat the prostate and their side effects frequently lead to new health problems:

Antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medicines have been linked to the suppression of the immune system, allergies, and the development of cardiovascular, liver, and renal disorders.

Retrograde ejaculation, simple semen loss, testicular pain, depression, and erectile dysfunction are all side effects of alpha blockers used to treat chronic prostatitis.

Inhibitors of 5-alpha-reductase may cause hormonal imbalances. Impotence, depression, and even diabetes have all been linked to finasteride and Avodart.

Prostate massage can harm the prostate gland’s sensitive tissue, resulting in bleeding around the prostate, the production of prostate calculi, acute epididymitis, and other problems.

All prostate procedures harm it and, as a result, frequently result in irreparable consequences and, as a result, sadness.

Dr. Allen’s device and therapy, on the other hand, have no negative side effects.

Dr. Allen’s Device is being used in a new clinical trial for kidney stone treatment.

Dr Allen’s Device removes kidney stones, according to multiple case studies conducted over a decade. Fine Treatment has begun a clinical trial on Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen’s Device for kidney stone illness, based on the efficacy findings from two clinical trials on prostate disorders. A grant from OxLEP Business and the European Regional Development Fund is helping to fund this innovation study.

The significance of a novel kidney stone therapy

