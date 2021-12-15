New JFK assassination documents reveal Lee Harvey Oswald’s ties to Cuba and Russia.

The National Archives released about 1,500 documents relating to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination on November 22, 1963, on Wednesday, exposing details about the US government’s investigation into his killer.

Various sources have identified Lee Harvey Oswald as the single shooter of President John F. Kennedy, despite many conspiracy theories to the contrary. While the documents did not contain any evidence to support any conspiracy theories, they did go into greater depth about Oswald’s sympathy for Communism.

CIA memos and cables about Oswald’s travels to the Cuban and Soviet embassies in Mexico City in the months leading up to the killing are among the materials.

A Mexican employee at the Cuban Embassy told Mexican authorities that Oswald “claimed to be a Communist and an admirer of [Fidel] Castro,” according to one cable.

Oswald evidently wanted to visit the Soviet Union and applied for a visa at the Soviet Embassy before applying for a visa at the Cuban Embassy to travel to Cuba while waiting for the Soviet visa. Another report revealed that while in the Soviet embassy, Oswald spoke on the phone with a KGB officer.

On October 3, 1963, he looked to have given up on his plans as he drove back from Mexico to the United States via Texas, where he would assassinate the president the following month.

The release of secret cables, internal memoranda, and other papers meets a deadline set by President Joe Biden in October and is in accordance with a federal statute requiring the release of materials held by the government. Next year, more documents are scheduled to be made public.

One CIA document labeled “Secret Eyes Only” details attempts by the US government to assassinate Fidel Castro, the Cuban leader at the time, including one in 1960 “that involved the employment of the criminal underworld with links within Cuba.”

Another document examines if Oswald was influenced in any way by the publishing in the local newspaper of a conversation with Castro conducted by an Associated Press writer in which Castro warned of retaliation if the US targeted Cuban leaders.

Several FBI reports on the bureau’s efforts to investigate and surveil important Mafia members like Santo Trafficante Jr. and Sam are among the new files. This is a condensed version of the information.