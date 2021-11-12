New Jersey Democrats are concerned that the state Senate leadership is once again made up entirely of white men, and they are planning a challenge.

The Associated Press reported that Next Jersey Senate Democrats chose Nicholas Scutari as their new leader on Friday after the incumbent president, Steve Sweeney, lost re-election to a Republican.

However, Democratic state Senator Nia Gill expressed fear that his appointment would give white men sole control of the governorship, Assembly speakership, and Senate presidency.

Scutari was confirmed by a voice vote, while Gill abstained, state lawmakers said during a closed-door session at the statehouse on Friday. According to the Associated Press, Gill expects to submit her name for consideration in January when the whole Senate chamber has a formal vote on new leadership.

“There will not be a woman’s voice when those debates come to an end. There won’t be any minority voices there. A voice for all white guys will be heard “”Gill explained.” “I want to be all-Senate people’s president.” In reaction to Gill’s remarks, Scutari stated that people should judge him based on his accomplishments and character, rather than his “skin color or appearance.” He said, “I’ll swear to represent all New Jerseyans.”

Scutari will succeed Sweeney, who held the second-most powerful position in New Jersey government for more than a decade. According to the Associated Press, he will begin his new job when the new legislature session begins.

“This is a profoundly humbling experience; that a poor boy from Linden, raised by a single mother, might one day be selected as the Senate president-elect is genuinely awe inspiring, and it is a true proof that the American dream is alive and well here in New Jersey,” Scutari remarked after being chosen.

“It’s too early to say,” Scutari remarked when asked about the agenda for the new term, which begins in January.

Sweeney’s defeat upset New Jersey’s political order, implying that a Republican-leaning “red wave”—as Sweeney termed it—is crashing on the state, where Democrats have one million more registered voters than Republicans. Nonetheless, Democratic Governor Phil Murphy was re-elected by over 3 percentage points over his Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli, and has stated that he will continue to pursue the progressive policy goals he set forth in his first term.

