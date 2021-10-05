New intelligence dispels rumors that the suspect killer is still alive.

A former undercover detective for the Metropolitan Police claims to have a “raft of information” on Merseyside’s most sought fugitive.

Today on ITV’s This Morning, Peter Bleksley discussed his two-year investigation into suspect Kevin Parle, who is on the run after two brutal killings in Liverpool.

Parle is wanted in connection with the murders of 22-year-old Lucy Hargreaves and 16-year-old Liam Kelly in Liverpool in 2005 and the year before.

A suspect on the most wanted list was spotted in a ‘coffee shop and bar.’

Following the terrifying shooting of Ms Hargreaves, a young mum in Walton, as she slept on a living room sofa, the fugitive is at the top of Merseyside Police’s most wanted list. Petrol was poured throughout the room and set alight.

In addition to Lucy’s murder, Parle is wanted for the 2004 fatal shooting of 16-year-old Liam Kelly on Grafton Street in Dingle.

After being detained in connection with Ms Hargreaves’ murder, Parle was freed on bail, with the killers believed to be seeking for the 22-year-boyfriend, old’s Gary Campbell, who has said he was the original target.

Parle, who had formerly had ginger or strawberry blonde hair, was also questioned about Liam’s fatal shooting.

Shortly after that, he vanished.

Former ex-Channel 4 Hunted investigator Peter stated on today’s episode on ITV that he has a “raft of information” about the hunt for 6ft 6ins Parle.

He further believes that this evidence proves Parle is still alive, putting to rest prior rumors that Parle had died in the underworld.

Phillip Scholfield and Holly Willoughby, the hosts, wondered if Peter was “close” to shutting down Parle.

“I’ve been presenting a slew of information, some of it accurate, some of it not,” he answered.

“However, I’m still looking into it.”

According to the former detective, Parle has been seen in Thailand and Spain while on the run, with “strong indications” that he has also been seen in Dubai and Australia.

According to reports, two of the most recent sightings occurred in Europe.

One was stated to be in a coffee shop when the man said, “Summary ends.”