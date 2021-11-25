New information on the bombing in Liverpool has been released by the counter-terrorism police.

The counter-terrorism police have provided an important update on their investigations into the bombing at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Officers have completed searches at a residence on Rutland Avenue near Sefton Park in connection with the terrorist assault on Sunday November 14 that saw a cab explode outside the hospital.

Since the cab bomb 11 days ago, a cordon had been in place at both ends of the south Liverpool roadway.

The scene at the exact Rutland Avenue address that was being rented out by attacker Emad Al Swealmeen will remain in situ for the time being, but it is expected to be released in the following days.

According to a representative for the North West Counter Terrorism Police, “We would like to express our gratitude to the community for their patience and cooperation throughout our inquiry.

“Our study is still in progress.

“We’ve been saying for years that Communities Defeat Terrorism, and the public’s assistance and support is a critical element of that. As a result, we ask everyone to stay cautious, and if you notice anything suspicious, please report it to the police in confidence through the Anti-Terrorist Hotline or gov.uk/ACT. It won’t kill people, but it might save them.” After Al Swealmeen blew himself up in a taxi outside the Women’s Hospital, Rutland Avenue was one of two addresses that became the focus of the inquiry.

It was quickly discovered that he had been renting a flat in Rutland Avenue while living in the Sutcliffe Street section of Kensington.

It was here, according to investigators, that he plotted his strike for months and built the explosive device he would use in the attack.

On the day of the attack, Al Swealmeen requested and boarded a cab from the Rutland Avenue property.

David Perry, the cab driver, made a fortunate escape when the automobile caught fire outside the hospital.

On the night of the explosion, a large armed police presence descended on Rutland Avenue, with residents residing near the property in issue being evacuated.