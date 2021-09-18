New guidelines for travel to the United Kingdom have been announced, with the amber list being phased out and the red list being reduced.

The administration has stated that it is overhauling its present covid travel system.

According to Mirror Online, the review of the traffic signal system was launched yesterday, and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps described how the limits will be modified into a simpler form.

The amber list will be phased out on October 4 and replaced with two categories: the red list and the rest of the world.

Quarantine requirements for double-jabbed people are also changing, with fully vaccinated tourists returning from a rest of the world country no longer having to undergo two tests as of October 4.

Instead, these travelers will be required to complete only one test, initially a PCR, but eventually a less expensive lateral flow test.

“Today’s improvements mean a simpler, more straightforward system,” Mr Shapps said in a statement. One that requires less testing and is less expensive, allowing more individuals to travel, visit loved ones, or conduct business throughout the world while also boosting the tourism sector.

“With more over eight in ten adults in the UK fully vaccinated, we are now able to adopt a proportionate updated structure that represents the current landscape.”

Here’s all you need to know about the recent adjustments.

Is it true that the traffic light system is being phased out?

The former method divided international destinations into three categories: red, amber, and green.

The ‘amber list’ was abolished on October 4, leaving only two categories: the red list and the rest of the world.

Arrivals to nations on the ‘no-go’ red list must still quarantine in hotels.

However, for the rest of the globe, some limitations will be lifted upon return to the UK if you have been vaccinated. This indicates that your second dose was taken at least 14 days ago.

In contrast, it looks that if you are fully vaccinated, limits will be tightened in comparison to what they are presently.

What nations are expected to be removed from the red list?

From Wednesday, September 22, the ‘red list’ of countries will be reduced from 62 to 54.

It stems from MPs’ and travel companies’ complaints that. “The summary has come to an end.”