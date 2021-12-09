New footage of Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium construction has been released.

Everton has revealed stunning new drone footage of its work at Bramley-Moore Dock, following the club’s statement that they have reached yet another milestone.

After three months of infilling, the Blues reported on Wednesday that all of the water inside the dock had been displaced by sand.

The site’s second phase of groundwork has already begun, with sand being compacted in preparation for the drilling of 16-20 meter-deep foundation piles.

After the initial 450,000 cubic metres of sand were pumped into the ocean, The Shoalway, a dredger that performed more than 130 round trips in 20 minutes to collect sand, has already moved on.

And, on Thursday, the latest drone footage captured some incredible photos of the site’s next phase of construction.

Over the last six months, YouTube user Barry1878 has uploaded movies that perfectly illustrate the development being made at the waterfront.

And the most recent clips provide even more insight into what’s going on at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The movie begins with the most recent small puddle of water in the area’s bottom corner, with work still being done to totally displace the liquid on the location.

Several construction equipment can still be seen clearing tons of rubble away as the camera moves around to where the South Stand will stand.

The non-listed building on the site has now been removed, and the materials used will be reused as much as feasible in other aspects of the project.

Further panning reveals that the foundation piling procedure is still underway, with over 2,500 piles to be drilled throughout the site in total.

More progress on laying the concrete for the foundations can be seen on the side where the North Stand will eventually sit, with circular indents running alongside in the sand.

On the port, the compacting process has already begun there.

Because of the ongoing work, a huge amount of scaffolding has been erected on the site to ensure that the hydraulic tower remains stable.

When the development around Bramley-Moore Dock is completed, that building will become an integral feature of the fan plaza.

Drone footage from the location will be available for the foreseeable future. “The summary has come to an end.”