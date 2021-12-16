New film shows the progress of the refurbishment of Anfield stadium.

The most recent redevelopment of Anfield stadium is in underway, and fresh footage shows the improved Anfield Road stand taking shape.

Work on the project began in late September, and there has been notable development on site in recent weeks.

LFCTV has released a new video that shows the foundation work being done on the new stand from above.

Steel Y-shaped columns have been erected near the back of the current stand thus far.

These steel columns have been erected to allow the structure to cantilever and create a space beneath it.

The current structural foundation work also prevents weight from being transferred to the old stand.

In the coming year, more work will be done to ensure the stability of the new stand.

The new Anfield Road stand is planned to be completed in time for the 2023-24 season.

Anfield’s capacity will be increased by 7000 seats as a result of the extension, bringing the total capacity to 61,000.

After final planning clearance for the renovated stand was obtained in June, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp took on the ceremonial groundbreaking duties in September.

The refurbishment of the new stand is projected to cost around £60 million.

The development of the Anfield Road end is the second attempt by Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, to expand the stadium’s capacity.

Anfield’s capacity was increased by 8,500 seats to 54,000 after the rebuilt Main Stand was finished in 2016.

It is envisaged that the 137-year-old stadium’s continued expansion would offer additional benefits to the city’s local and wider economies.

“An independent assessment published in 2019 revealed that our matchdays produce about £500 million in GVA to the local economy and sustain over 5,000 local jobs,” a Liverpool FC representative said in October.

The enlargement of our Main Stand brought an additional 8,500 fans to Anfield, and the Anfield Road Stand development will add another 7,000, bringing the total number of fans to about 61,000 per game.

“This latest expansion will result in the creation of 400 new jobs, bringing the average matchday workforce to.”

