New England has the highest vaccination rates in the country, but states are seeing an increase in COVID cases.

Despite having the greatest immunization rates, New England is seeing an increase in COVID-19 infections, according to the Associated Press.

Despite “full vaccination rates across the six New England states ranging from a high of 69.4 percent in Vermont to 61.5 percent in New Hampshire”â€”higher than the national average of 55.5 percentâ€”parts of New England are “seeing record case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths that rival pre-vaccine peaks,” according to the Associated Press.

“I think it’s plainly frustrating for all of us,” said Michael Pieciak, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation, who oversees COVID-19 numbers.

In light of the Delta rush, Maine infectious disease specialist Dr. Gretchen Volpe told the Associated Press that “physicians who are moving folks have mentioned to me that they keep having to go farther and call more places” to acquire healthcare. Maine governor Janet Mills’ vaccine mandate for healthcare professionals took effect on Friday, but the Portland Press Herald reported that the rule will not be enforced as a condition for providers to keep their medical licenses until October 29th.

According to the Associated Press, regional hospitals in Massachusetts have over 20 times the number of COVID-19 patients than they did in June, “and there isn’t an ICU bed to spare.”

According to the state of Connecticut’s COVID-19 report, 58 percent of 2,343,473 people who had both doses of the vaccination developed COVID-19 as of September 30, 2021. According to the Associated Press, the Connecticut Legislature just voted to extend Governor Ned Lamont’s emergency powers for the sixth time during the epidemic to obtain more control over the issue.

Despite lifting the state of emergency in Vermont in June, Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, is continuing to take steps to guarantee people’s safety, such as suggesting that schools mandate masks and that people wear masks indoors. He is not, however, enforcing other measures enacted during the state of emergency.

“We can’t be in a state of emergency all the time,” he remarked.

Although people should be careful, Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, told the Associated Press that there are grounds to be optimistic: individuals were not locked up, and life is slowly returning. This is a condensed version of the information.