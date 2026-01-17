New England Faces Double Winter Storm Threat Over MLK Weekend

Snow, Rain, and Cold Temperatures Disrupt Travel and Sports

New England is bracing for a challenging Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, as two separate winter storms bring snow, rain, and frigid temperatures to the region, affecting travel plans and major events like the New England Patriots’ playoff game. The storms will impact Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and beyond, with changing conditions creating uncertainty and disruption for those making weekend plans.

The first storm, which began moving in late Saturday morning, January 17, 2026, is expected to bring snow to central Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. However, warmer temperatures will cause precipitation to fall as rain in parts of eastern Massachusetts, including Boston. The snow will primarily accumulate in northern Worcester County, near the New Hampshire border. The Boston Globe forecasts snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches in areas like the Berkshires, with up to 4 inches possible in higher elevations. Other areas will see lighter accumulations, with temperatures hovering around 40°F in many locations. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Western Massachusetts, warning of slippery roads and reduced visibility.

By Saturday afternoon, conditions will turn cloudy, and rain showers will replace any remaining sunshine in Greater Boston, while central and western Massachusetts will experience snow showers. Southeastern Massachusetts and the Cape will see a mix of rain and snow. Rhode Island will also face light rain showers, with New Hampshire seeing a mix of rain and snow. Meteorologists predict that most areas will see light snow or a mixture, with accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch in Boston.

The weekend’s wintry events won’t end with the first storm, as a second, potentially stronger system will arrive on Sunday, January 18. This coastal low, moving north from the Carolinas, could bring heavier snow to southeastern Massachusetts and possibly extend up to Boston. Forecasts predict up to 5 inches of snow in parts of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, while Boston could see light snow showers during the Patriots’ playoff game at 3 p.m. at Gillette Stadium. Meteorologists expect snow to intensify during the game, with light flakes falling at kickoff and heavier snow developing as the game progresses.

The region’s weather will take a bitterly cold turn after the snow winds down by midnight Sunday. Monday, January 19—the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday—will see clear skies but cold temperatures, with highs struggling to reach 30°F. Tuesday promises even colder conditions, with highs only in the teens to low 20s. Wind chills will make it feel much colder, and morning temperatures could drop into the single digits. The cold snap is expected to persist into midweek, with little relief in sight. By Wednesday, January 21, forecasters are already watching another storm system that could bring additional snow to the region.

For travelers and outdoor enthusiasts, weather experts urge caution, as rapidly changing conditions could make driving and outdoor activities treacherous. Meteorologists emphasize that snow and rain transitions could create unpredictable accumulations, especially if the coastal storm shifts westward. This weekend’s storms are a stark reminder of winter’s unpredictable power, as New Englanders prepare for both the beauty and challenges of the season.