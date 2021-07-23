New dwellings will be built in place of a former Liverpool bar.

The city council is expected to accept plans for additional dwellings on the site of a former north Liverpool pub.

The plans to develop 28 homes on the site of the former Hermitage Tavern on Lilly Grove, just off Queens Drive in north Liverpool, will be presented before councillors next week.

If allowed by the planning committee, a three-story building with 12 flats, as well as two terraced rows with 16 dwellings, might be constructed on the site.

The tavern had been closed for several years, and the structure had been demolished between four and five years ago.

The plans have been recommended for approval by the council’s planning committee, with officer reports stating that the property currently has minimal value to the local area.

“As a private facility, guarded by a wooden perimeter fence and closed gates with no public access, the site has no amenity value for recreation,” the assessment stated.

“The land also has minimal visual amenity value because it is overgrown and unmanaged, and it is thought that the good contribution the residential development would make to housing supply in Liverpool should be given significant weight.

“There are regeneration benefits in that the project would allow for a more efficient use of an under-used site with a building of residential dwellings that would make a significant addition to the city’s housing supply.”

According to the plans, the three-story building would face Queens Drive, while the 16 units in the terraced homes would be entered from Lilly Grove.

The terraced dwellings will also have a communal garden area at the back, and all of the structures will be made of red brick.

Members of the planning committee will meet next Tuesday to discuss Romaltra’s suggestions.