New drivers have been sent an urgent warning about an online insurance scam.

New drivers are being advised to be wary of fake vehicle insurance “offers” advertised on social media.

Thousands of students are getting ready to acquire their driver’s licenses after the Coronavirus outbreak disrupted testing for almost a year.

In addition, the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) has issued a warning to first-time drivers about a scam known as “ghost broking,” in which fraudsters pose as insurance brokers in order to offer excessively low and false policies.

The IFB cautioned that scammers frequently target younger drivers, adding that victims could end up paying hundreds of pounds for what is essentially a photoshopped piece of paper. Fraudsters have been known to utilize stolen personal information to get insurance policies, which are then doctored before being sold.

When victims attempt to file a claim, they discover that their policy is invalid and that they are not covered.

If an uninsured motorist causes a collision, they may be responsible for covering the costs, which can be hundreds of pounds.

Uninsured drivers risk having their vehicle impounded right away, as well as receiving six points on their license. They may also have to appear in court, where they could face an infinite fine as well as a driving restriction.

An uninsured driving conviction, according to the IFB, will appear on a driver’s record and may harm job opportunities.

Until they pass their test and need to get motor insurance for their first automobile, learner drivers in a driving school are usually insured by their instructor’s insurance policy.

“The last thing new drivers need right now is to risk losing their car for no insurance because they were deceived by a scammer on social media,” said Stephen Dalton, the IFB’s head of intelligence and investigations.

“Drivers must conduct basic checks to ensure that they are purchasing vehicle insurance from a reputable company, or they will be making a costly mistake.

“Anyone who sees evidence of an insurance scam should report it to the IFB’s confidential Cheatline, which can be reached online or by calling 0800 422 0421.”

“As well as ensuring you have the skills, knowledge and.”Summary ends.” said Mark Magee, head of driver policy at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).