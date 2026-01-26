New Documentary Explores Impact of Online Safety After Molly Russell’s Death

The tragic death of 14-year-old Molly Russell, whose suicide followed exposure to harmful social media content, will be the focus of a new documentary aimed at raising awareness about online safety. Titled Molly vs THE MACHINES, the film is set to premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival before screening in over 50 cinemas nationwide on March 1, with a later release on Channel 4.

Shining a Light on Online Dangers

The feature-length documentary investigates the series of events that led to Molly’s tragic death, exploring the role that harmful online material, including suicide and self-harm content, played in her decision to take her life. It also highlights the relentless efforts of Molly’s father, Ian Russell, to create lasting changes in online safety laws to protect vulnerable users from similar fates.

Co-written by Harvard professor Shoshana Zuboff and directed by Marc Silver, the documentary paints a critical picture of the growing dangers posed by the unchecked influence of social media platforms. Zuboff, known for her work on The Age of Surveillance Capitalism, argues that children like Molly have become victims of a system that manipulates their behavior for profit, calling it a “dark world” where tech giants exploit young minds.

In a powerful statement, Zuboff condemns the unchecked power of “surveillance capitalism,” suggesting that the digital age has exposed children to harmful content that undermines their mental well-being. “Our children, our ‘canaries in the coal mine,’ have become targets of this dangerous system,” she asserts. “This is driving our children crazy as the pillars of safety, love, and human relationships crumble around them.”

Alongside the in-depth exploration of the circumstances leading to Molly’s death, the documentary also provides a stark look at the broader implications of modern technology. It poses difficult questions about the ethics of social media platforms and their role in shaping the lives of young people. The film examines how algorithms, designed to keep users engaged, may have contributed to the exposure of Molly to harmful material at a time when she was particularly vulnerable.

Father’s Fight for Change

Ian Russell, who has become an outspoken advocate for online safety reforms in memory of his daughter, plays a central role in the documentary. As the chairman of the Molly Rose Foundation, he continues to press for stronger regulations around online content. “There was a real striving in Molly for what was right,” he reflects in the documentary. “She would say, ‘Stop it, that’s not right!’ If she could speak out today, I know she would demand justice.”

Through the release of Molly vs THE MACHINES, Russell hopes to raise awareness and spark change, urging families to unite in efforts to protect children from the perils of modern social media. He has consistently called for legislative action that would hold tech companies accountable for the content they allow on their platforms, advocating for policies that prioritize mental health and safety over profit.

The documentary promises to be a poignant and timely reminder of the risks inherent in the digital age and the urgent need for reform in the way online platforms operate, particularly in relation to young users.