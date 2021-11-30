New Dinosaur Species Discovered in Missouri Could Lead to More Fossils Discovered in the Area

A new dinosaur species identified at a site in southern Missouri could lead to the discovery of more fossils in the area.

Numerous more remains could be found at the site, according to University of Minnesota Paleontologist Peter Makovicky, who assisted in directing the dig on Monday.

“We actually have something that is definitely a mass death locale,” Makovicky said, “where we have a herd of dinosaurs dying and being sort of buried together, including individuals of various ages.”

The bones are from a huge duck-billed dinosaur called Parrosaurus missouriensis. According to The Associated Press, it was spotted 80 years ago at the same location but was not classified as a new species until this month’s discovery. A crane was used to lift a 2,500-pound chunk of bone from the site in a wooded gorge. The Field Museum in Chicago will continue to study the fossils.

Experts estimate that the herbivorous dinosaurs grew to roughly 35 feet in length. Four dinosaur remains have been discovered in the area, which is about 110 miles south of St. Louis.

“We can start looking at how these dinosaurs matured, learn a little about their biology, and speculate about their likely herd structure. That is unusual for a location east of the Great Plains. The majority of our knowledge of the North American dinosaur originates from the west “Makovicky said.

The location in Missouri was first discovered in the early 1940s while a family was drilling a well. Experts were unsure what species of dinosaur it was at the time, so the bones were stored.

In the 1980s, a paleontologist from Missouri purchased the site and discovered another dinosaur specimen.

Meanwhile, Guy Darrough, the curator of the Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, received permission to begin digging. He discovered fossils that were proven to be from a juvenile dinosaur about ten years ago.

Makovicky and his crew visited the site in 2017 as a result of their discoveries. Experts established that the Missouri dinosaurs were a separate species after discovering the bones of the most recent adult dinosaur. They roamed the region 75 million to 90 million years ago, according to Makovicky.

