New deadline for non-resident border crossers to be vaccinated is January 22.

According to the Associated Press, President Joe Biden established a new deadline of January 22 for all critical non-resident travelers crossing borders into the United States to be properly vaccinated.

Workers such as truck drivers and government or emergency response professionals who cross U.S. land borders are essential non-resident travelers.

The official stated that essential travelers who enter the country via water borders by ferry must also be completely immunized by the same date. On the condition of anonymity, the official spoke to the Associated Press ahead of the announcement.

For the first time since the outbreak, the United States’ land borders with Mexico and Canada opened to non-essential passengers earlier this month. Individuals must, however, be properly vaccinated before entering the country, regardless of their motivation.

Citizens of the United States can enter the nation whether they are completely vaccinated, partially vaccinated, or have not been vaccinated at all. However, persons may experience further challenges that necessitate more examination in order to re-enter.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 196 million Americans have had their full vaccinations, with 36.6 million receiving the booster shot. Vaccination coverage has reached 74 percent of the population aged 5 and up.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

According to a senior administration official, the provision, which was first announced by the White House in October, aligns the restrictions for essential passengers with those that went into force earlier this month for leisure visitors when the US reopened its borders to fully vaccinated people.

To avoid delays, the Biden administration delayed the requirement for essential travelers by more than two months from when it went into force on November 8 for non-essential visits, in order to avoid truck drivers, who are critical to North American trade. Despite the fact that most cross-border traffic was shut down in the early days of the pandemic, necessary travelers were able to travel freely.

Under an emergency order established by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, the Biden administration intends to have large enterprises force their staff to be vaccinated or tested weekly by the end of the year. While the rule is currently being challenged in court, the White House has pushed businesses to enact their own regulations. This is a condensed version of the information.