‘New Day’s Lyric,’ Amanda Gorman’s Year-End Poem Read the entire article.

Amanda Gorman has written a new poem to end the year and usher in the year 2022. The 23-year-old, who made history as the youngest poet laureate at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, published “New Day’s Lyric” on Wednesday. Almost a year after Gorman’s first poem, “The Hill We Climb,” captured the nation’s attention, Instagram posted her new work, along with a video of the poet delivering it.

Gorman stated she would be raising donations for the International Rescue Committee in a separate post advertising the poem. The charity provides assistance to persons who have been touched by humanitarian situations.

Instagram has already donated $50,000 to the cause, and Gorman has invited her followers to do the same. Gorman penned the poem to ring in the new year and to remember people who are in need.

The poem’s full text can be seen below.

Amanda Gorman’s “New Day’s Lyric”

Let today be the day when we all come together.

We come to heal, withered, to weather, torn, to tend, battered, to better.

We are learning, tethered by this year of longing, that even if we weren’t ready for it, it has prepared us.

We promise that no matter how burdened down we are, we must always find a path forward.

This hope is the door, the portal, through which we enter.

Even if we never return to normal, one day we will be able to leave the known and take the first steps beyond it.

So let us not retreat to the status quo, but rather strive for the future.

We shall put an end to the curse.

We shall purify what was afflicted.

We shall endeavor to reach an agreement where we tend to disagree.

Those fortunes we said we’d never have, and now the future we see,

We’ve become aware of things we were previously unaware of;

Those instances that we didn’t see

Are they the moments that we create, the moments that we meet, now?

And our hearts, which once beat in unison, now beat in unison.

Come, look up with love, for even sadness can provide solace.

We remember not just for the sake of yesterday, but also in order to face the challenges of tomorrow.

We pay attention to this ancient energy.

In the lyric of a new day,

We hear it in our heads: “For auld lang syne, my love,” “For auld lang syne,” “For auld lang syne,” “For auld lang syne,” “For auld lang syne,” “For aul

This year, be bold, sing Time, be bold, sing Time, be bold, sing Time, be bold, sing Time, be bold, sing Time, be bold

Because you will find tomorrow if you cherish yesterday.

You should be aware of the battles we’ve fought.

It is not necessary to be forgotten or for no one.

It defines us and connects us together.

Come over and join us on this new day.

We will always overcome wherever we come together.