New COVID cases in Tennessee are so high that the state would rank second in the world if it were a country, according to a doctor.

Tennessee’s high number of COVID-19 cases, according to heart surgeon and former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, would rank the state second in the world for new virus cases if it were a country.

According to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday, Tennessee currently has the greatest number of new COVID cases by population of any state in the country.

According to the CDC, Tennessee has officially been designated as a state with a high level of viral transmission. The state also has a COVID case rate of 790.1 per 100,000 cases after seven days.

In a tweet on Thursday, Frist said, “Our Tennessee elected leadership must NOW rise up and take action.”

Tennessee is currently the state with the most daily new #Covid cases per population in the United States. We would be the world’s second-largest source of new Covid cases if we were an independent country. This week, the virus caused the highest number of hospitalizations in Tennessee. NOW IS THE TIME FOR OUR ELECTED LEADERS IN TENNESSEE TO STEP UP AND TAKE ACTION. pic.twitter.com/drt7Y7FXvB

September 2, 2021 — Bill Frist, M.D. (@bfrist)

Unvaccinated persons are five times more likely than fully vaccinated people to get COVID, according to another tweet by Frist.

Unvaccinated people are roughly five times more likely than fully vaccinated people to contract Covid. Only 42% of Tennesseans have received all of their vaccines, putting our population at danger.

September 2, 2021 — Bill Frist, M.D. (@bfrist)

Since last summer, the Tennessee Department of Health has determined that the number of hospitalized COVID patients has been underreported. Over the last 14 months, about 5,100 more COVID patients have been admitted to hospitals than previously reported.

The overall number of hospitalizations in the state has been revised to 29,694.

According to The Tennessean, the state underreported statistics every day, with hundreds of untracked COVID instances. During the winter, when the virus was at its peak, the most untracked cases were observed.

The untracked COVID hospitalizations were visible when the Tennessee Department of Health integrated data from the Tennessee Hospital Association into its monitoring system, according to Tennessee Department of Health spokesman Sarah Tanksley.

The department has no idea how to merge things. This is a condensed version of the information.