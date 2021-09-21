New COVID-19 treatments may help to prevent the virus’s worst effects.

Despite the availability of three very effective vaccines across the country, the delta version of SARS-CoV-2 continues to generate a considerable number of new cases, particularly in states with poor vaccination rates. Furthermore, as schools and businesses reopen and the holiday season approaches, a new wave of infections may emerge.

However, there is some good news. There are numerous medications available, including new and repurposed drugs. These novel medicines, coupled with supportive care innovations like laying some COVID-19 patients on their stomachs in a “prone posture,” were helping to lower mortality rates before the Delta variant arrived, and they are still improving patient outcomes today.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, as an infectious diseases physician and scientist, I’ve been striving to identify new medicines for patients. Here are a few of them, with one caveat: while these treatments may benefit certain people, none of them can replace the vaccine, which remains the strongest defense against the virus.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus replicates in the body throughout the early stages of the disease, causing sickness. The immune system destroys the virus within the first 10 days or so, although this procedure can inflict collateral damage.

When the patient’s inflammatory response is disrupted, a second phase of the disease may develop.

As a result, it’s vital to use the appropriate therapy medicine at the appropriate time. An antiviral medicine, for example, could benefit a patient with early and moderate symptoms. However, someone on a ventilator after weeks in the hospital will not benefit from it.

Patients in the ICU, on the other hand, may benefit from an anti-inflammatory medicine, which can avoid damage to organs such as the kidney and lungs, which is known as sepsis. However, the same treatment that is used to treat the viral phase of the disease may impair a patient’s capacity to fight COVID-19.

By targeting the SARS-CoV2 spike protein, three antiviral monoclonal antibody medicines approved for use in the United States may prevent the virus from infecting new cells. These medications lower the risk of hospitalization and death in outpatients with early COVID-19. REGEN-COV, for example, may protect high-risk patients from becoming ill.

These antiviral medications may also benefit hospitalized patients whose bodies are unable to produce antibodies on their own, either as a result of immune-suppressing drugs or due to a compromised immune system caused by another condition.

