New computer graphics depict a ‘vibrant’ concept for Liverpool’s historic North Western Hall.

Following the recruitment of an interior design company, a major update on the £20 million conversion of Liverpool’s famous North Western Hall has been announced.

Koncept ID has signed a deal with Deansgate Contractors, and the two companies will now collaborate with Radisson Hotel Group to renovate the 1871 Grade II-listed building in the heart of the city.

CGIs of how the business envisions the building – a landmark close to Lime Street station – to look have been unveiled.

After the previous contractor, Marcus Worthington and Company, went into administration in October 2019, Deansgate was hired to finish the job.

“North Western Hall is one of Liverpool’s most famous monuments, and because to its central location and easy access to the railway station, the hotel has the potential to become a true attraction for the city,” said Jenny Denton, principal designer.

Deansgate and Koncept are collaborating with “a top independently owned European fund manager” with “significant real estate experience,” according to Deansgate and Koncept.

The new hotel will be the most recent addition to the Radisson RED brand, which was created to appeal to millennials by emphasizing art, music, and fashion.

“As a design team, we’ve been spoiled with a winning combination of gorgeous period elements and an engaging design brief,” Paul Scott, associate designer on the project, said.

“Radisson RED hotels lend a major dose of style and attitude to a city, and Liverpool is the right home for the newest addition with such a bustling culture already.”

The hotel will be directly connected to Lime Street Station and will include 201 rooms on the higher floors, including five suites.

The central atrium of the structure, which features massive arches, pillars, and ceiling elements, was revealed in new photographs released on Thursday.

The ground level public amenities will include a lounge area, conference rooms, and versatile break-out space, as well as a restaurant.

A meeting and conference area with breakout space and a coffee bar, as well as separate exercise facilities, are located in the basement. This space, which was once used as staff quarters, is double-height with massive archways and will be finished with exposed brickwork and concrete.

The interior design will be handled by Koncept ID.