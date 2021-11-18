New Christmas markets and free seasonal film screenings will be held in a Merseyside town.

With the addition of Christmas markets, free Christmas films, and their very own North Pole, Southport Market is bringing Christmas cheer to the community.

In time for Christmas, the renowned food and drink venue will undergo a facelift as it attempts to rebrand itself as a winter wonderland.

The Exchange Flags in Liverpool will host a Winter Wonderland Christmas event.

All events will be free of charge, and arrangements for the market are being finalized.

From December 3 through December 18, festive drink packages will be available to book, with a local independent theater, Bijou Cinema, screening free festive films in the market on December 11.

Starting December 11th, children will be able to send off their letters to Santa at the market’s special North Pole post office drop-off, while Father Christmas and his elves will be making guest appearances on select dates.

In the vicinity of Southport Market, there will also be outdoor chalets with a variety of present and gift options.

Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Skills, Marion Atkinson, said: “This December, Southport Market will be transformed into a winter wonderland with activities for the entire family.

“All of our special events are absolutely free, and our film screenings and Santa meet-and-greet are on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Our fantastic traders have a lot to offer, and they’ll be complemented by a variety of outdoor shopping chalets.”

More information about the celebrations can be found here.