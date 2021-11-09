New charges of terrorism and treason have been filed against an American journalist detained in Myanmar.

According to his lawyer, an American journalist who has been detained in Myanmar for months faces two additional criminal charges relating to terrorism and treason, in addition to the three he already faces. Danny Fenster was arrested at Yangon International Airport in May while preparing to board a trip to visit his relatives in the Detroit area, according to the Associated Press.

One of the additional allegations filed against Fenster falls under the scope of the Counter-Terrorism Act, which makes it illegal to have any contact, membership, or aid with groups designated as “terrorist.” The charge, which carries a maximum punishment of three to seven years in jail, includes “acts of exhortation, persuasion, promotion, and recruiting of any person to participate in any terrorist group or terrorist actions.” According to the Associated Press, the other allegation against Fenster, which falls under a provision of the country’s penal code known as treason, could result in seven to 20 years in prison.

Fenster is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, a Yangon-based online news portal. Myanmar military spokesman Zaw Min Tun said in September, in response to a reporter’s question, that “Fenster did more than merely what a journalist does,” CNN reported.

The Biden administration and the US State Department have been urged by Fenster’s family to assist in his release. The United States is “extremely worried” over his detention, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who also stated that “journalism is not a crime.” “The detention of Danny Fenster and other journalists in Burma is an unacceptably blatant attack on freedom of expression,” he said, referring to Myanmar’s previous official name. “We are continuing to put pressure on Burma’s military dictatorship to release Danny as soon as possible.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Myanmar’s military seized control on February 1, deposing Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected administration. It has employed violent force against protestors on several occasions, but has been unable to subdue popular opposition to its takeover. Over 1,200 civilians are believed to have died, and there have been numerous arrests.

Fenster has previously been charged with incitement, a crime punishable by up to three years in prison, for allegedly circulating false or inflammatory material.

He was also arrested and prosecuted. This is a condensed version of the information.