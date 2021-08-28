New buses with futuristic designs are about to hit the streets of Liverpool City Region.

These are the cutting-edge, zero-emission hydrogen buses that will soon be on the roads of Liverpool City Region.

The new 20-strong fleet will be purchased directly through the Liverpool City Region’s Transforming Cities Fund, and will be owned by the people of the city region, just like the new trains for the Merseyrail network.

Following a competitive competition process, Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL), a UK-based bus manufacturer, was chosen to deliver the vehicles to the region.

Liverpool City Region receives the first new Merseyrail train.

The new buses will be part of ADL’s new hydrogen vehicle generation, which is designed to be more energy efficient and cover longer distances between refuelings.

Passengers will have access to a variety of additional services, including wireless phone charging and internet access. The trucks will also be more accessible, with expanded wheelchair capacity and audible and visual alerts of upcoming stops.

The buses are expected to begin service on the region’s busiest route, the 10A between St Helens and Liverpool city centre, which is operated jointly by Arriva and Stagecoach.

The first vehicles could be delivered as early as 2022, pending final agreement on the project plan.

The hydrogen bus initiative is an important component of Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram’s ‘Vision for Bus,’ which commits to employ devolutionary powers to create a better, more dependable, and affordable bus network for the city region.

Broader plans include the construction of hydrogen refueling stations, the first of their sort in the North West, which will begin later this year.

The hydrogen buses will be an essential addition to the region’s existing fleet, which is now more than 70% low emissions. The Metro Mayor has set a target for the Liverpool City Region to achieve net zero carbon by 2040 at the latest – at least a decade ahead of national targets.

“Buses account for 82 percent of all public transportation journeys in our region, and this new fleet will provide people with a clean, green, and comfortable way to get around,” said Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region. My plan includes a significant overhaul of our bus system.” “The summary comes to an end.”